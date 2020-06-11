These Phones from OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi Will Get Android 11 Beta

Google has just released the first public beta of Android 11 for Pixel phones. Now, OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi have announced their participation in the Android 11 beta program.

Last year, Google had opened up the Android beta program for 13 OEMs. Back then, a total of 21 phones from these manufacturers were eligible for the Android 10 Beta. Now, Google has released the Android 11 Beta and it is currently available only for the Pixel phones. None of the 13 OEMs had revealed their plans to offer Android 11 Beta to their phones.

Well, that changes today. OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi have now announced their participation in the Android 11 beta program. The manufacturers have also revealed a list of devices that will get the Android 11 Beta, which is mentioned below. There is, however, no information about when will these devices get the Android 11 Beta.

Devices that will get Android 11 Beta

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

It is expected that other manufacturers, including Asus, Nokia, Sony, Realme, and Vivo, will soon announce their participation in the Android 11 beta program as well.