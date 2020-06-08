OnePlus 8 Pro Beats iPhone 11 Series and Galaxy 20 Plus in DXOMark Camera Performance

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from the company. It brings significant improvements over its predecessor, the OnePlus 7T Pro. One of these upgrades is the rear camera setup of the device, which is totally different from that of the last-generation flagship phone from the brand.

The main camera at the rear of the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48MP resolution just like that of the OnePlus 7T Pro. However, the 48MP sensor in the OnePlus 8 Pro has a much larger size. Plus, the main camera sensor in the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with Laser AF, which wasn’t available in the OnePlus 7T Pro. Like before, the main camera packs OIS and PDAF.

The main camera is accompanied by a 48MP ultrawide camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, PDAF, and OIS, and a 5MP depth sensor. While this quad-camera setup of the OnePlus 8 Pro has been regarded as one of the best cameras in the industry, everyone was waiting to see how would it perform in the rigorous camera test of DXOMark.

Well, DXOMark has now tested the camera of the OnePlus 8 Pro and test scores are out. The camera testing agency has given the phone a score of 119 points, placing the device in the 10th position in DXOMark’s rank chart. It means that the OnePlus 8 Pro beats all the newly-launched iPhones and the Galaxy S20 Plus in the camera test.

The overall score of 119 points is comprised of 126 points for imaging and 103 points for video. DXOMark has praised the rear camera setup of the OnePlus 8 Pro for offering detailed images with low levels of noise, accurate exposure, and a fast and reliable focusing system. On the downside, DXOMark says that details from the telephoto camera could have been better.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is still behind the Mi CC9 Pro, Huawei’s latest P40 series devices, Honor’s 30 series smartphones, and Oppo’s Find X2 Pro in the rear camera performance. That being said, it is a significant achievement for OnePlus that its latest flagship smartphone beats flagships from Apple and Samsung that are almost twice as costly.