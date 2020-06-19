Nubia RedMagic 5G Lite Brings 144Hz OLED Screen, Snapdragon 765G, 5100mAh Battery

ZTE-owned smartphone sub-brand Nubia makes some attractive gaming smartphones. The company had released the Nubia RedMagic 5G a few weeks ago in China, and it has announced a trimmed-down version of the phone. The Nubia RedMagic 5G Lite lowers the pricing and cuts some corners. However, it still ends up being a potent gaming phone.

The Nubia RedMagic 5G Lite is actually a rebranded version of the Nubia Play that was launched in China in April 2020. The phone had a starting price of CNY 2,400 (around $340) in China for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The RedMagic 5G Lite branding is being used for the European market, the phone has been launched in Spain with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a high-refresh-rate OLED screen, a powerful Snapdragon processor that’s tuned for gaming, 5G connectivity, and a high-capacity battery.

Nubia RedMagic 5G Lite Price, Release Date, Availability

The Nubia RedMagic 5G Lite is available for purchase in Spain through Vodafone stores for €17 per month with a 36-month contract. That brings its total price over 3 years to €612 (around $685). It is available only in Black color. Vodafone is also offering a free e-sports handle (worth €32) and a free protective case (worth €15).

Nubia RedMagic 5G Lite Specs

The Nubia RedMagic 5G Lite is a phone for gamers, and it certainly has the looks going for it. It has iridescent lines and triangles for gamer-ish traits. The phone sports a 6.65-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 color gamut. The RedMagic 5G Lite also has an in-display optical fingerprint reader.

The phone runs Android 10 with Nubia UI 8.0. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 765G processor, which is second only to the Snapdragon 865 in its current-generation smartphone chipset lineup. The RedMagic 5G Lite has 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The phone has two touch-sensitive shoulder buttons for gaming and a customizable RGB light strip.

At the rear, the phone has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera (Sony IMX582) with F1.75 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens with a 120-degree FoV (Field of View), a 2MP macro camera (F2.4), and a 2MP depth sensor (F2.4). It can record 4K 30fps videos using the 48MP sensor. At the front, the RedMagic 5G Lite has a 12MP selfie camera with a fixed-focus lens.

The gaming smartphone has a 1217 linear loudspeaker and DTS audio via the USB Type-C port. It has dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5), 5G (SA+NSA), 4G LTE, dual-SIM card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is powered by a 5,100mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging via Quick Charge.