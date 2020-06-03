Next-generation Google Chromecast with Android TV and Remote Control Leaks

Google is rumored to launch a successor to the Chromecast Ultra, codenamed Sabrina, this summer. This allegedly upcoming media streaming device from Google is said to feature the Android TV OS and come with remote control. Moreover, remote control from Google was certified on FCC recently, which is said to belong to the Sabrina. Today, a new leak of Google’s upcoming media streaming device has surfaced online, courtesy of XDA Developers, revealing render images of the device and its remote, and UI screenshots.

As you can see in the render images, the upcoming media streaming device from Google has an oval design with what looks like a soft-touch surface. It has a folded cable at the top just like that in the marketing images of the Chromecast Ultra and the cable most probably has the HDMI adapter at the end. According to the render images, the streaming device will be available in three color options, white, black, and light pink.







Moving on to the leaked image of the remote control, you can see its front-facia. The remote control has a D-pad with a center button, and back, home, play/pause, mute, favorites, and Google Assistant buttons. The remote control has a white control and what looks like a soft-touch surface. The leaked image of the remote control has ‘Now with a Remote Control’ tagline on it, suggesting that the upcoming media streaming device from Google is indeed a successor to the Chromecast Ultra.

Coming to the leaked UI screenshots, these pictures reveal that the upcoming media streaming device from Google, codenamed Sabrina, will have a new, content-focused UI. The device will come with YouTube TV integration and it will be able to display live feed from doorbell cameras and security cameras, suggesting that it will be compatible with IoT products. Furthermore, the report from XDA Developers reveals that the device will have support for Dolby Vision and come with Amlogic SoC.









The upcoming Android TV-based media streaming device from Google is said to cost $80, which is similar to what the Mi TV Stick costs. Expect the media streaming device from Google to compete with FireTV Stick and Roku’s streaming devices.