Motorola One Fusion+ launches with Snapdragon 730G in India: Price, Release Date, Specs

The Motorola One Fusion+, which debuted in global markets last week, has now been launched in India. It’s a mid-range Android smartphone, and Indian consumers are getting a better deal because the phone comes with an upgraded processor in India. Let us have a look at the Motorola One Fusion+’s features, pricing, and specifications.

After launching the Moto Edge+ in India last month, the Lenovo-owned company has launched the One Fusion+ in the Indian market. In the international market, the One Fusion+ comes with the Snapdragon 730 processor, but the company has fitted the Indian variants of the phone with the Snapdragon 730G in India to better compete with the likes of Realme, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

Motorola One Fusion+ Availability, Release Date, Price in India

The Motorola One Fusion is priced at INR 16,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India. The phone is available in just one memory configuration in the country. However, you would be able to choose from two color variants: Moonlight White and Twilight Blue. The phone will go on sale in India exclusively through Flipkart from June 24 at 12:00 PM.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specs

The new mid-range smartphone from Motorola runs Android 10 and comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ compatibility. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot for storage space expansion.

The One Fusion+ has a 16MP selfie camera at the front and a 64MP quad-camera setup at the rear. The rear-facing camera consists of a 64MP primary camera with a wide-angle lens, F1.8 aperture, PDAF, and 4K video recording. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera (F2.2), a 5MP macro camera (F2.4), and a 2MP depth sensor (F2.4). The selfie camera can record 1080p videos.

In terms of connectivity, the One Fusion+ has GPS, LTE, dual-SIM connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and it is compatible with 15W fast charging via Motorola’s Turbo Charge technology as well as Quick Charge 2.0 (or later).