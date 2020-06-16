Mi 10 Pro+ Is the Upcoming Flagship Phone from Xiaomi, Features 12x Optical Zoom, 120Hz Display, 65W Charging

Xiaomi had launched its flagship lineup of smartphones, the Mi 10, earlier this year. This lineup has two smartphones, the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. The top of the line version in the lineup, the Mi 10 Pro, comes with all the bells and whistles that you would expect from a high-end flagship smartphone. However, not it turns out that there is going to be an even higher specced version of the Mi 10 Pro, dubbed, the Mi 10 Pro+.

A Weibo account that goes by Digital Chat Station has revealed an alleged poster of the Mi 10 Pro+, showing that the phone exists and that it could launch soon.

This poster also reveals key specifications of the Mi 10 Pro+. According to it, the Mi 10 Pro+ will have a 120Hz display, opposed to the 90Hz display in the Mi 10 Pro. It will feature a telephoto camera at the rear with a whopping, 12x optical zoom, which is much higher than the 3.7x optical zoom that Mi 10 Pro offers. The poster also reveals that the Mi 10 Pro+ will have a 65W charging option and Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G connectivity.

There is no doubt, the Mi 10 Pro+ looks like the flagship smartphone to beat. However, there is no concrete information regarding its launch yet.