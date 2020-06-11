LG Velvet 4G Specifications Leaks, Features Snapdragon 845 and Lower Price Tag

LG launched a brand new smartphone series, Velvet, a few days ago. It features an excellent design language and colors, but it wasn’t the high-end smartphone that we were expecting from the South Korean brand. Instead, the LG Velvet turned out to be a premium mid-range 5G smartphone that misses out on the Snapdragon 865 processor. The company is working on one more Velvet smartphone and it lacks 5G.

It is being rumored that LG is working on a 4G LTE version of the Velvet smartphone and that it could be priced 20 percent lower compared to the LG Velvet 5G. According to the leaked information, the LTE variant of the LG Velvet features Snapdragon 845 processor. This chipset was Qualcomm’s flagship processor two years ago and was built on the 10nm technology. The phone could be powered by a 4,300mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Snapdragon 845 processor’s CPU performance is similar to that of the Snapdragon 765G but comes with a beefier GPU. So, gamers might prefer the Snapdragon 845 over the Snapdragon 765G chipset. It might come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also seems to have a 6.8-inch OLED screen with a U-shaped notch, stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It also seems to feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of imaging, it is being rumored that the LG Velvet 4G has a 16MP front-facing camera. The phone has a triple-camera setup with a waterdrop design that’s similar to the 5G variant. It might have a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone seems to come in four color variants: Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset.

Right now, there’s no information about the phone’s launch date. However, it is being reported that the LG Velvet 4G would be launched in the Middle East and South American markets. Going by the leaked information, the LG Velvet 4G could cost around $600, which is the same price at which many Snapdragon 855+ powered smartphones are being sold by the likes of iQOO, OnePlus, Realme, and Xiaomi. So, LG’s upcoming mid-range smartphone might not sell as well as the company hopes.