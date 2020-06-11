Huawei P40 Pro+ Makes Its Way to the UK and Europe

Huawei’s camera champion for 2020, the P40 Pro+, is now heading to the UK and the European markets.

Huawei had launched its camera-centric flagship phone, the P40 Pro+, back in March, in China. The device went on sale in the Chinese market soon after its debut in the country. The P40 Pro+ then made its way to the other markets around the globe. However, it hadn’t made it to the shores of the UK and the European market. And people who have been wanting the greatest smartphone in the industry for photography were eagerly waiting for the P40 Pro+.

Well, their wait is now over. Huawei has announced that the P40 Pro+ will be available to purchase in the UK and the European markets starting 25th June. The device has been priced at €1,399 in the European markets and £1,299 in the UK. The device should go on pre-order in the coming days.

Huawei P40 Pro+ Specifications

The P40 Pro+, as I said earlier, has one of the best, if not, the best camera hardware in the industry. The rear camera setup of the smartphone has five sensors. The main camera is a 50MP sensor with PDAF and OIS. The second camera is an 8MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom, PDAF, and OIS. The third and the most exciting camera in the setup is an 8MP sensor with a jaw-dropping 10x optical zoom, making it the smartphone with the highest zooming capability in the industry. There is also a 40MP ultrawide camera with PDAF, and a 3D ToF sensor at the rear. For selfies, you get a 32MP unit at the front. There is a 3D ToF camera at the front for face detection.

The P40 Pro+ has a 6.58-inch OLED with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the Huawei P40+ is the brand’s in-house developed Kirin 990 SoC, which happens to be the flagship chipset from the brand. The chipset is mated to 8GB of RAM. You can choose between two storage options, 256GB and 512GB. The device runs on the Android 10 operating system. However, it doesn’t come with GMS (Google Mobiles Services) due to the ban on US companies to trade with Huawei. And that is a huge bummer for the device, as you will not be able to use services like Google Maps and YouTube on the device.

Anyway, the device packs a 4200mAh battery with 40W wired fast charging and 27W wireless fast charging. On the connectivity front, the P40 Pro+ has dual-SIM support, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi ax, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, infrared port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone has IP68 water and dust resistance and it comes with a glass front and a ceramic back panel. Last but not the least, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.