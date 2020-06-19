Huawei, which is under immense pressure facing trade sanctions from the US, continues to launch smartphones in China. Today, the company has launched the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro, which is a mid-range Android smartphone with a triple-camera setup and MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 processor.

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro is an affordable 5G smartphone featuring MediaTek’s 7nm Dimensity 800 processor. It has been launched in China and it is available for purchase already. The phone has a 48MP triple-camera setup, a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader, and a 4000mAh battery.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro Price, Release Date

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro costs CNY 1,999 (around $280) in China for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,299 (around $325) in the country. It is available in three colors: Black, Dark Blue, and Silver. It is available for pre-order and it goes on sale from June 24.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro Specifications

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro has a 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Since it’s an LCD screen, the phone does not feature an in-display fingerprint reader. Instead, the Enjoy 20 Pro uses a capacitive fingerprint reader that’s mounted on the right side of the phone. The Enjoy 20 Pro is powered by a 4000mAh battery and features 22.5W fast charging.

The new smartphone from Huawei has triple-camera setup at the rear, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor (F1.8) with a wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera (120-degree FoV, F2.4), and a 2MP macro camera (4cm focus, F2.4). It can record 4K 30fps videos using the rear-facing camera. At the front, the Enjoy 20 Pro has a 16MP camera with F2.0 aperture and 1080p video recording.

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 software. It 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There’s a NM card slot for storage space expansion. The phone has GPS, 5G (SA+NSA), dual-SIM card slot, dual-4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a gradient glass back.

What do you think about this affordable 5G smartphone from Huawei? Would you be willing to sacrifice Google Play Store for a lower-priced 5G phone? Let us know in the comments section below.