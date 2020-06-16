HTC Launches Desire 20 Pro, U20 5G Mid-Range Smartphones: Price, Specs

HTC has launched two new smartphones—HTC U20 5G and HTC Desire 20 Pro—out of the blue in Taiwan. The drowning smartphone brand hopes of a comeback and thinks that consumers would buy these smartphones even if they are overpriced and underfeatured.

HTC U20 5G Price, Release Date, Specs

The HTC U20 5G is its first 5G smartphone of the year, and it features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution. It runs Android 10 and comes equipped with the Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone has 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS 2.1 storage, and rear-facing fingerprint reader. The phone is available in two colors: Crystal White and Dark Green.

It has a 32MP selfie camera with an F2.0 aperture at the front and a quad-camera setup at the rear. The rear-facing camera solution includes a 48MP primary image sensor with an F1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera with an F2.2 aperture, a 2MP super macro camera with an F2.4 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear-facing camera can also record 4K 30fps videos.

In terms of connectivity, the U20 5G features 5G (SA+NSA), dual-SIM card slot, dual-5G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and features 18W fast wired charging via Quick Charge 4.0. It is priced at NT$ 18,990 (around $640 or INR 48,694) in Taiwan and will be available from July 1.

HTC Desire 20 Pro Price, Release Date, Specs

The Desire 20 Pro is another mid-range smartphone, and it uses the Snapdragon 665 processor. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution. The phone runs Android 10, and it comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, and a microSD card slot. The Desire 20 Pro also features a capacitive fingerprint reader at the rear.

The phone has a 25MP selfie camera. At the rear, it has the same 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-camera setup as that of the HTC U20 5G. In terms of connectivity, the phone has two SIM card slots, dual-4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity, GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB 2.0 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro is available in two colors: Pretty Blue and Smokey Black. It is priced at NT$ 8,990 (around $303 or $23,000) and it will go on sale in Taiwan from June 18.

What do you think of the HTC U20 5G and the HTC Desire 20 Pro? Would you buy them for such high prices? Let us know in the comments section below.