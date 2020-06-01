ColorOS 7 Update Starts Rolling Out to OPPO Find X, Reno, K, and A Series Phones in India

OPPO unveiled a completely revamped version of ColorOS based on Android 10 for its smartphones last year. Earlier this year, the company started rolling it out to a few phones. Now, the company has started releasing ColorOS 7 to a bunch of smartphones in the A, Find X, K, and Reno series in India. Let’s check out which phones have started receiving the new update.

The Chinese smartphone brand has started rolling out Android 10-based ColorOS 7 to its devices in batches. Here’s the complete list of OPPO smartphones that has started receiving the stable version of ColorOS 7 in India:

OPPO A9 OPPO F11 OPPO F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition OPPO Find X OPPO Find X Lamborghini Edition OPPO Find X SuperVOOC Edition OPPO Reno OPPO Reno 10X Zoom OPPO Reno 2 OPPO Reno2 F OPPO Reno2 Z OPPO K3 OPPO R17 OPPO R17 Pro

If you have any of the above OPPO smartphones, you can check if the update by navigating to Settings > Software Update > Trial Version (from the gear-shaped menu button). Please note that not all smartphone users would receive the update on the same day and it may take a few days before the update reaches your smartphones.

Here’s the list of smartphones which will get the ColorOS 7 update in the coming weeks:

From June 10: OPPO F9, OPPO F9 Pro From June 15: OPPO A5 (2020), OPPO A9 (2020) From June 24: OPPO F7, OPPO F7 128GB In July: OPPO F15, OPPO R15 Pro

OPPO ColorOS 7 Features

ColorOS 7 is a huge departure from ColorOS 6, and it brings a minimalistic UI design, smoother animations, and consistent iconography. Since phone screen sizes have been getting larger over the past few years, OPPO has made sure that the UI design suits one-handed usage. It also supports Google’s UI navigation gestures from Android 10.

It also has a system-wide Dark Mode, wallpapers designed by artists and designer groups, and live wallpapers that change colors based on the time of the day or interaction with the screen. ColorOS 7 also comes with a built-in video editing app called SOLOOP, a document scanner, a built-in print service, better privacy in the multi-user mode.

For improved performance, ColorOS 7 also features Hyper Boost technology for faster game launch times and smoother frame rates. The improved Game Space feature now has a new splash screen, faster network performance, and 4D vibration. Other features include App Lock, Digital Wellbeing, Private Safe, Smart Assistant, and Smart Sidebar.