ASUS ROG Phone III Confirmed, Company Ties Up with Game Development Platform Unity

ASUS has made a name for itself by releasing to great gaming smartphones back to back. While the first ROG Phone was mostly targeted at gamers, the second ROG Phone excelled in many other things, becoming a great smartphone for almost anyone. This year, the Taiwanese brand will release the third gaming smartphone.

The Taiwanese PC brand, which has made a name for itself in the niche gaming smartphone market, has announced a formal partnership with Unity. ASUS has announced via a press release that it is now a Verified Solution Partner with Unity, which makes the popular game development platform for PCs and smartphones.

The partnership will mean that ASUS’ ROG series phones would be perfectly optimized for Unity Editor and game developers could use the device for proper game testing. The ROG (Republic of Gamers) brand will also create a plugin for Unity’s Engine for the ROG Phone II and the ROG Phone III. This is the first time the smartphone maker has used the name of its upcoming gaming phone for 2020.

The two companies plan to arrange several dev-engagement events in 2020. Game developers who use the Unity gaming engine could use a set of plugins, including Aura Light SDK, Gamepad SDK, Refresh Rate Control SDK, Performance Boost SDK, and TwinView SDK. This means that future games built on Unity’s development platform will be able to control the performance of ROG Phones.

We expect the ROG Phone III to feature a large OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and an under-display fingerprint reader. The device would most probably use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. It could have stereo speakers, 5G, Wi-Fi ax, dual USB Type-C ports, and a 6,000mAh (or a higher capacity) battery with fast charging.