Asus ROG Phone 3 Full Specifications and Features Leak Through TENAA and AnTuTu

The upcoming gaming-focused smartphone from Asus, the ROG Phone 3, has been leaked in full, thanks to its listing on TENAA and AnTuTu.

Asus had entered the gaming smartphone segment with the launch of the first-generation ROG Phone back in 2018. The ROG Phone became an instant hit as it had tons of interesting features, especially for gamers. The brand followed up the ROG Phone with the launch of the ROG Phone 2 in 2019, which became an instant hit as well, thanks to its beastly specs. It has been almost a year since the launch of the ROG Phone 2 and everyone has been expecting Asus to launch the ROG Phone 3.

The ROG Phone 3 has been leaked multiple times so far, either through certifications platforms or benchmarking platforms, leaving behind a trail of specifications. However, none of those leaks had revealed the full specifications of the smartphone. Well, that changes today. The ROG Phone 3 has now been certified through TENAA and the TENAA certification of the ROG Phone 3 reveals all the features and specifications, and images of the device. Plus, the ROG Phone 3 has made a visit to AnTuTu, which reveals even more information regarding the device.





According to the TENAA certification of the ROG Phone 3, it has a 6.59-inch Full HD+ OLED display. The AnTuTu listing further reveals that the display has a 144Hz refresh rate. The TENAA certification shows that the ROG Phone 3 has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP main camera and 4K video recording support. The front camera of the smartphone is a 16MP unit. The TENAA listing of the ROG Phone 3 says that the phone comes with an iris scanner but it isn’t visible in the images of the smartphone.

Both, TENAA and AnTuTu reveals that the ROG Phone 3 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor, which has a clock frequency of 3.01GHz. Currently, there is no chipset from Qualcomm that can go up to 3.01GHz, which suggests that the ROG Phone 3 has an unannounced SoC from Qualcomm. This chipset could be the most powerful and the flagship mobile SoC from the brand. The TENAA listing shows that the ROG Phone 3 has Android 10 OS and that the phone will be available with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

The ROG Phone 3 is backed by a 5800mAh battery, which supports 30W charging. While the battery capacity seems to be more than adequate, the charging speed is much slower than other smartphones in the segment, which offer up to 65W charging support. The TENAA listing also reveals that the ROG Phone 3 has an in-display fingerprint scanner and 5G connectivity. The images of the smartphone listed on the TENAA certification of the phone show that the ROG Phone 3 has a design similar to that of the ROG Phone 2. It has a display with traditional bezels at the top and bottom, and a glossy back panel with an ROG logo on it.