Vivo Launches Y70s in China With 5G Support, Exynos 880 SoC, and an Affordable Price Tag

Vivo has launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone in China. The Vivo Y70s features a modern design and a triple-camera setup. It also happens to be the first smartphone in the world with the newly-launched Exynos 880 processor.

The Vivo Y70s is an all-new device from ground-up, which means that it does not have a predecessor. That being said, the Y70s does not offer any groundbreaking features, something that you’d expect from a device that has been developed from scratch.

Vivo Y70s Specifications

The Y70s features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display has a punch-hole cutout in the top-left corner. The punch-hole houses a 16MP selfie camera that is capable of recording Full HD videos. The rear-facing camera setup of the smartphone has a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 880 SoC. This new chipset from Samsung is based on an 8nm manufacturing process and it features two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz, and Mali-G76 MP5 GPU. There are two variants of the smartphone, one featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the other with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the software side of things, the Y70s runs Android 10 with FunTouchOS 10.0.

The smartphone packs a 4500mAh battery, and it supports 18W charging, which seems to be a bit slow considering that other smartphones in the segment offer 20W or higher charging speed. Anyway, the Y70s has a glass back panel and the device is available in three colors: Fog Illusion, Moon Shadow Black, and Starlight Blue.

Vivo Y70s Price, Launch Date

The 6GB + 128GB version of the Y70s costs CNY 1,998 and the 8GB + 128GB version costs CNY 2,198. The device will go on sale in China on June 1. The brand, however, is yet to announce the international availability of the smartphone.