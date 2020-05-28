Vivo X50 Pro Specifications, Price, Release Date: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The Vivo X50 Pro is turning out to be an interesting smartphone, especially its quad-camera system. The phone will be launched in China next week, but its specifications have been revealed through a leaked presentation.

The Vivo X50 Pro is not the company’s flagship smartphone as we had hoped, but it is still a really interesting device. The phone features a higher mid-range processor, a quad-camera setup, and an AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate.

Vivo X50 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro features a metal body and glass protection at the front and the rear. It has a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It uses a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage. The phone runs Android 10 and supports SA and NSA 5G connectivity.

The smartphone has a 32MP selfie camera that’s embedded into a punch-hole cutout in the top-left corner of the screen. At the rear, the phone has a quad-camera setup. It has a 48MP primary camera that uses the Sony IMX598 sensor and a gimbal-like image stabilization system. There’s a 13MP camera (Samsung S5K3L6) with a 2x optical zoom lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera (OmniVision OV08A10), and an 8MP camera with a periscope-style optical zoom lens.

The Vivo X50 Pro is powered by a 4,315mAh battery and supports 33W fast wired charging. Other features include an under-display fingerprint reader, NFC, Vivo Pay, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo X50 Pro Release Date, Price

The Vivo X50 Pro is set to be launched on June 1, 2020, in China. The company hasn’t revealed the date when the phone will be available for purchase. The Vivo X50 Pro is priced at CNY 3,998 (around $560) in China.