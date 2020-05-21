Vivo X50 Pro to use Samsung’s 50MP camera sensor, gimbal-like stabilization

Vivo is teasing the launch of a new flagship smartphone, the Vivo X50 Pro. The phone appears to feature a really interesting camera setup, featuring Samsung’s brand new camera sensor and a unique, gimbal-like image stabilization system that promises fluid videos and impressive low-light images.

The Vivo X50 Pro will be unveiled in China on June 1. It is the company’s flagship smartphone, and it will feature a high-end processor, a quad-camera setup, and all other high-end connectivity features. The smartphone uses Samsung’s brand new ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor that was unveiled two days ago. It has 50MP resolution, 1.2µm native pixel size, and support for 8K 30fps video recording.

The ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor is a nice middle-ground between traditional 12MP sensors with 1.4µm pixel size and 108MP camera sensors with 0.8µm pixels. It offers brighter images but also offers a resolution that’s high enough that you can record future-proof 8K videos.

Vivo X50 Pro Features Gimbal-Like Image Stabilization System

The upcoming smartphone’s most unique feature is its gimbal-like image stabilization system. Unlike traditional OIS systems, Vivo’s “micro cloud” stabilization mechanism allows the camera to pivot by +/- 3 degrees, resulting in much fluid and smoother videos. The image stabilization in the phone uses a double-ball suspension and two voice coils to work similarly to gimbals. You can see all the complex components that are used in the Vivo X50 Pro’s camera setup in the official video below.

The whole camera system is pretty thick (4.5mm) and takes 363mm² of board space. The Chinese smartphone brand has also published a comparison video of the X50 Pro’s camera stabilization system to show that it performs much better than smartphone cameras with traditional OIS systems. Note that Vivo is also using hardware-based image stabilization in combination with software-based electronic image stabilization (EIS) for cinematic-looking videos.

Vivo has mentioned in its marketing material that the X50 Pro uses a special color filter that allows 39% more light in the camera, which results in the camera capturing 220% more light when compared to the Vivo X30 Pro. The upcoming phone can also capture much brighter and clearer images in low-light conditions, thanks to the innovative image stabilization system. You can have a detailed look at the camera system and its stabilization mechanism in the infographic below.