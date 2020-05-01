Samsung Galaxy Z Flip DxO Mark Score Reveals Average Camera Performance

DxOMark Camera test gives us a fair idea about smartphone cameras. The DxO Mark team has put the Galaxy Z Flip camera to the test and it has scored 105 points. The tally includes 96 points for video performance and 109 points for the camera performance. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip ranks 27th on the leader board.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is definitely not a camera-centric device. The Galaxy Z Flip is known for its clamshell design with a foldable display. However, the device is very expensive and Samsung might have a hard time justifying the lackluster camera performance. On the brighter side, the DxO Mark credits the device for offering accurate exposure.

As for the cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip has a 12MP primary camera at the rear which is accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide sensor. This is the same setup that we’ve seen in the Galaxy S10e. Selfies are taken care of by a 10MP camera that is placed in a punch-hole on the main screen.

The autofocus on Galaxy Z Flip is apparently a tad slower than those on premium smartphones. Despite the slow speed, the autofocus is accurate and consistent. Furthermore, the wide-angle camera performance is also up to the mark. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip camera shortcomings include softness, color fringing, seldom ghosting, unimpressive bokeh mode, and noise during low-light and night. Moving on, the videos shot on Galaxy Z Flip hit the bullseye when it comes to colors and exposure. Dynamic range is apparently lacking and so is sharpness.