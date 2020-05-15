Samsung Launches Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A11: Price, Specs

Samsung has launched two new mid-range smartphones today, the Galaxy A11 and the Galaxy A21s. The Galaxy A21s builds on the Galaxy A20s and offers better cameras, improved screen, a better processor, and a larger battery. It is an excellent upgrade in all aspects. The Galaxy A11, on the other hand, is the successor of the Galaxy A10s but doesn’t offer significant upgrades.

The Galaxy A11 (SM-A115F) has been launched in Thailand, where it costs 5,199 Baht (around $162). It is available for purchase from Samsung’s online store. We expect the phone to be launched in other markets across the world over the next few weeks. The Galaxy A21s was unveiled without any announcement, event, or price tag. The company unveiled its infographic on the official website, and its launch date is set to June 19.

Galaxy A11 Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ LCD screen with a punch-hole in the top-left corner for the selfie camera. It has a plastic frame and a plastic back, but its screen is protected by an unspecified glass panel. The phone runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 and uses a 1.8GHz octa-core processor. It has 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot for storage space expansion.

The entry-level smartphone has triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor (F1.8, AF), a 5MP ultrawide-angle camera (F2.2), and a 2MP depth sensor (F2.4). The rear-facing camera can only record Full HD videos at 30fps. The 8MP front-facing camera has F2.0 aperture and Full HD video recording as well. There’s also a capacitive fingerprint reader at the rear.







In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy A11 features GPS, a dual-SIM card slot, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging through Samsung’s Adaptive Fast Charge protocol. The phone will be available in only blue color as of now, but it will have three more color options: grey, red, and white.

Galaxy A21s Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A21 sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Inifinity-O display with HD+ resolution (1600×720 pixels) and a punch-hole in the top-left corner of the screen. The screen is protected by a glass panel, but the rest of the phone’s body is made using plastic material. The phone runs Android 10 and comes with One UI 2.0 software.

The affordable phone uses the new Exynos 850 processor, which is paired with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. There’s a dedicated microSD card slot if you want more storage space. It has a quad-camera setup, featuring a 48MP primary camera (1/2-inch, F2.0, PDAF), an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera (F2.2), a 2MP macro camera (F2.4), and a 2MP depth sensor (F2.4). At the front, the Galaxy A21s has a 13MP selfie camera. Both front and rear-facing cameras top out at Full HD video recording at 30fps.

The Galaxy A21s has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and Samsung Pay. Its connectivity options include GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and it supports 15W fast charging. It is available in four colors: black, blue, red, and white.





