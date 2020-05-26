Samsung Exynos 880 Mid-Range Processor Brings 5G, AI, and Improved Gaming Performance

After bringing an integrated 5G modem to a mid-range smartphone processor for the first time last year, Samsung has launched a new Exynos chipset with a similar feature set but at a lower price. The Exynos 880 features a 5G modem, on-device AI processing, and a relatively powerful GPU for better gaming performance.

The Samsung Exynos 880 chipset is a trimmed-down version of last year’s Exynos 980 processor. It is made using the South Korean electronics giant’s 8nm FinFET process, so it is fairly power efficient when compared to chipsets from Huawei and MediaTek. It uses the same 5G modem that is used in the Exynos 980 SoC (System on Chip), and the only difference seems to be the underclocked CPU.

Samsung Exynos 880 Specifications

The octa-core 64-bit CPU inside the Exynos 880 processor consists of two ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. There’s an ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU for good gaming performance. The GPU supports up to Full HD+ resolution (2520×1080 pixels) displays.

There’s an integrated NPU and an integrated DSP for on-device AI algorithm computation. The DSP and the NPU share the controller and the Direct Memory Access (DMA) for a power-efficient design. The Exynos 880 SoC is compatible with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. There’s support for older, eMMC 5.1 storage standard as well.

In terms of imaging, the Exynos 880 supports up to 64MP single camera or 20MP+20MP dual-camera setup. The ISP can record up to 4K 30fps videos. The chipset supports decoding and encoding of up to 4K videos at 30fps using H.264, H.265, and VP9 video codecs. The chipset also comes integrated with GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port.

In the connectivity department, the integrated 5G modem supports up to 2.55Gbps download speeds and up to 1.28Gbps upload speeds. The Exynos 880 also comes with the E-UTRA-NR Dual Connectivity feature, which combines both 5G and 4G LTE networks to bring download and upload speed of up to 3.55Gbps and 1.38Gbps. There’s support for SA/NSA sub-6GHz 5G networks.

The Exynos 880 is first used in the Vivo Y70s smartphone, and it will be launched in China on June 01, 2020 with a starting price of CNY 1,998.