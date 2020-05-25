Xiaomi is among the world’s top smartphone brands, and in fact, it is the number one smartphone brand in various countries like India and Spain. The company makes some excellent value-for-money smartphones with not only great hardware but also excellent software features. If you wish to record calls on your Xiaomi smartphone, you can do so (except in some countries where it’s illegal to record calls without consent) quite easily.

Some popular brands like Apple and Google don’t allow recording voice calls, but Xiaomi does, and it’s a built-in feature, which means you don’t have to install any other software or pay for it. In this tutorial, I will show you (with images) to record voice calls on your Xiaomi smartphone.

How To Record Calls On Xiaomi Smartphones

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your Xiaomi smartphone.

Step 2: Dial the number that you want to connect to.

Step 3: Wait for the call to connect.

Step 4: Once the call connects, hit the record button on the call screen to start recording the current voice call.

Step 5: The phone will stop recording the call automatically once it is disconnected.

Step 6: You can view all call recordings by clicking on the call recording notification that appears after the call ends.

If you want to record all voice calls, you can do that, too, but you would need to make some changes to the Phone app’s settings.

How To Record All Calls On Xiaomi Smartphones

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your Xiaomi smartphone.

Step 2: Click the three-lines menu on the bottom left corner of the Phone app.

Step 3: Now click on ‘Call Recording’.

Step 4: Now enable ‘Call Recording Notification’ and ‘Record Calls Automatically’ options.

Step 5: You can also set the Phone app to record calls from only a few select numbers. To do that, click on ‘Selected Numbers.’

Step 6: Now tap on ‘Custom List.’

Step 7: Now click on ‘Add Numbers.’

Step 8: Now choose all the numbers you want from ‘Contacts’, ‘Groups’, or ‘Recents.’

Did you find this article useful? Were you able to record calls on your Xiaomi smartphone after following the steps from this how-to article? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.