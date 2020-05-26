Realme X3 SuperZoom Launched in Europe with the Brand’s Most Advanced Camera Setup to Date

After a series of leaks and teasers, Realme has finally taken the wraps off the X3 SuperZoom smartphone. The phone has been launched for the European market, and it’s a high-end smartphone with the Snapdragon 855+ processor and a triple-camera setup with a 5x optical zoom lens.

This new smartphone from Realme is placed in a unique position in the brand’s smartphone lineup. For instance, it has a higher refresh rate screen and a better camera setup than the Realme X2 Pro but it loses out to the Realme X2 Pro in terms of display quality and charging speed.

Similarly, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a better camera setup than the Realme X50 Pro 5G, but it loses out to the Realme X50 Pro 5G in terms of other aspects. At this point, you can consider the Realme X3 SuperZoom to be an alternative to the Realme X2 Pro and the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

Anyway, let us start with the highlight feature of the Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is an 8MP telephoto camera at the rear. This 8MP sensor uses the periscope technology to offer a 5x optical zoom, putting the Realme X3 SuperZoom in the league of smartphones with the highest zooming capabilities in the industry.

That is not all. The Realme X3 SuperZoom can take images with up to 60x hybrid zoom using the phone’s 64MP main snapper and the telephoto lens. There are two other cameras in the rear camera setup, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

Moving on to the other specs of the device, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 6.57-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole mounted to the top-left corner of the screen. This punch-hole has a 32MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera for selfies. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor and it runs on Android 10 OS.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Price, Release Date

The phone is available in a single memory configuration, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, for which you will have to shell out €499. The Realme X3 SuperZoom costs will go on sale in Europe starting 2nd June at 10 AM through Amazon and other major retailers in the region.