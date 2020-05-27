Realme 6s Is an Affordable Gaming Smartphone with 90Hz Screen, Helio G90T SoC

OPPO’s subsidiary smartphone brand Realme is on a product launch spree. It recently unveiled the Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Smart TV, Realme Watch, and Realme Buds Air Neo. Now, the company has launched the Realme 6s, which is an affordable gaming smartphone.

The Realme 6s is a trimmed-down version of the Realme 6s, and it is aimed at the European market. The phone was launched alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme 6, and the Realme 6i. It features an IPS LCD screen with a high refresh rate and a 48MP quad-camera setup.

Realme 6s Specifications

The Realme 6s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming in the affordable smartphone segment. It runs Android 10-based Realme UI and uses the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The Helio G90T SoC has a powerful GPU that can run most high-end games at smooth frame rates.

The phone has 4GB RAM, 64GB UFS 2.1 storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The phone has a plastic body, and its screen is covered by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 panel. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera inside a punch-hole-shaped cutout in the screen’s top-left corner. At the rear, there’s a quad-camera setup, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP mono sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone can record 4K 30fps videos using the rear-facing camera and 1080p videos using the selfie camera.

The Realme 6s features a side-mounted fingerprint reader. In terms of connectivity, the phone features a dual-SIM card slot with dual-4G LTE and VoLTE. The new smartphone also has GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB 2.0 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a 4,300mAh battery and supports 30W Flash Charge via the supplied charger.

Realme 6s Price, Release Date

The Realme 6s is priced at €200 (around $220 or INR 16,500), and it is available in just one memory configuration: 4GB RAM + 128GB. The pre-sale for the phone has started already, and it will go on sale in Europe on June 02.