OnePlus Will No Longer Make McLaren Edition Phones

OnePlus makes special edition variants of its smartphones every year. There have been Marvel’s Avengers Edition phones, McLaren Edition phones, and even Star Wars Edition phones from OnePlus. However, it has now been revealed that OnePlus will no longer make McLaren Edition smartphones.

Last week, it was revealed OnePlus might not make McLaren Edition phones in the future because the company wasn’t listed on McLaren’s website as one of its 2020 F1 partners. Now, Android Authority has received confirmation from McLaren that it has ended its long-standing partnership with OnePlus.

In an email sent to the publication, a McLaren spokesperson said, “Our partnership with OnePlus, which came to its scheduled conclusion recently, has been a highly successful collaboration between two iconic and innovative brands. Since the start of this partnership in 2018, OnePlus has been a supportive, valued partner and we wish them well and hope to see them in the future.”

The last McLaren-branded OnePlus phone that we saw was the OnePlus Concept One. It had a stunning Papaya Orange leather finish, making it look extremely classy and rich, just like McLaren cars. The phone also featured an electrochromic glass on top of the camera system, making the camera lenses disappear, and we hoped that we would see a similar system in future OnePlus phones. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

However, that doesn’t mean OnePlus will not launch any special edition phones. The company might still launch special edition phones in collaboration with Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars brands. These phones could come with souped-up specifications, unique colors, and attractive patterns.

Would you want OnePlus to continue releasing special edition smartphones? Let us know in the comments section below.