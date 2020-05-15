OnePlus Could Launch Its First True Wireless Earphones in July

OnePlus makes some killer accessories, starting from quality cases to extremely well-sounding Bluetooth earphones. Everyone was expecting that the company would launch true wireless earphones with the OnePlus 8, but it didn’t. Instead, it launched run-of-the-mill Bluetooth earphones with a low price tag. However, OnePlus’ first true wireless earphones are coming soon.

According to the information posted by Max J., who has been pretty trusted so far in terms of tech leaks, OnePlus will launch its first true wireless earphones in July 2020. As you can see in the image above, a sketch of OnePlus’ alleged true wireless earphones looks quite similar to the original AirPods. Yes, there’s a slight change in the design of the earbud housing, but it’s largely similar to the AirPods.

The earphones seem to have have optical sensors on both earbuds, allowing automatic ear detection for auto music play and pause. The earphones also have a stem design, similar to the AirPods, and several other true wireless earphones from rival brands.

We still don’t have any information on the name of the earphones or its specifications and battery life. However, being from OnePlus, we expect them to be on par with leading true wireless earphones from popular brands like Apple, Jabra, and Samsung. Max J. has mentioned that the source of his information is reliable but new, so he asked his followers to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Recently, Max J. had claimed that OnePlus will launch a mid-range smartphone called the OnePlus Z. The smartphone reportedly features a flat AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and fast battery charging. The phone is said to lack support for wireless charging and IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.