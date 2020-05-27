OnePlus Confirms Cheaper Phone for Indian Market, OnePlus Z Could Be Launch Soon

OnePlus launched its flagship smartphone series for the first half of 2020 with relatively higher price tags, and has faced criticism. However, it appears that the company might have a cheaper phone in the works for emerging markets like India. The company’s founder has hinted towards a new, affordable phone in an interview.

There have been rumors regarding an upcoming mid-range smartphone from OnePlus. In an interview with Fast Company, OnePlus’ Founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company is planning to launch cheaper devices. The Chinese smartphone brand, which started out by offering flagship smartphone-like specs at almost half the cost, has its most loyal userbase in India.

OnePlus wants to bring more affordable smartphones for the Indian market, and then launch them in Europe and the US at a later stage. While Pete Lau didn’t mention any specific device, it is possible that he was hinting towards the long-rumored OnePlus Z smartphone. It is being reported that the mid-range smartphone could be launched in July 2020.

OnePlus Z Leaked Specifications, Price, Release Date

So far, we’ve seen some 3D CAD renders of the rumored OnePlus Z, and those pictures hint towards a dual-camera setup inside a Galaxy S20-like rectangular layout. The phone might also bring an OLED screen with a center punch-hole for the selfie camera. It is being expected that the phone will have a 90Hz screen with Full HD+ resolution and an under-display optical fingerprint reader.

In terms of internal hardware, the OnePlus Z might use a MediaTek processor instead of an SoC from Qualcomm. The company has always used Qualcomm processors in its smartphones, but that might change with the OnePlus Z. Rumors suggest that the upcoming phone might use a Dimensity 800 or Dimensity 1000 processor.

Other features of the OnePlus Z might include 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal storage, a 48MP+16MP+12MP triple-camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery, and 30W Warp Charge. Don’t expect to see 4K 60fps video recording, wireless charging, or an IP rating on the smartphone due to a potentially lower price. It could have a starting price of around $499 in the US and £400 in the UK. The OnePlus Z could be unveiled in July 2020.