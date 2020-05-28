OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Phones Get Dolby Atmos to Bullets Wireless Z and More Features via OxygenOS Update

OnePlus is known for offering software support to its smartphones for a relatively long period. Now, the company has released software updates to the OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 7T series to bring new features and fix bugs.

The Chinese smartphone brand has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.3 for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the Indian version of the OnePlus 7T. The OxygenOS 10.0.11 update is being rolled out to the global version of the OnePlus 7T.

The updates bring Dolby Atmos support to OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones, 960fps slow-motion video recording support for the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro, Epic Games Store in Game Space for the Indian market, and the May 2020 Android security patch.

The new software update also brings optimized volume adjustments, improved battery life user experience, improved stability, and lens stain detection to the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 7T Pro. You can download incremental and full OTA updates from the links below.

OxygenOS 10.3.3 & OxygenOS 10.0.11 changelog for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro