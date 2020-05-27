OnePlus rolls out Android 10 update to OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus is known for offering software updates to its smartphones for a longer period of time when compared to most other smartphone brands in the industry. Staying true to its commitment, the brand is now rolling out Android 10 OS update to the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T smartphones, which are now more than three years old.

Both, the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T, are receiving the Oxygen OS 10.0.0 firmware. The update for OnePlus 5 is 1,864MB in size and that for the OnePlus 5T is 1,875MB in size. The brand hasn’t announced the rollout of the new firmware for these devices, but plenty of OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T users have started getting the new software. Although, there are still many users who haven’t received the update yet. Going by the user reports, it looks like the new firmware will be rolled out in stages to both the smartphones.

The software update brings Android 10 to the table, which means you get all the bells and whistles the Android 10 packs. But that is not the only significant upgrade it offers. The update also brings Game Space, new features in the messaging app, and improved full-screen gestures. The changelog also mentions that the EIS for the phone is currently under optimization and that it will soon be offered with a software update. It means that this is not the last software update that the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T will be getting.

You can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings > System > System updates.



