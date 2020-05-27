Next Moto RAZR to Have SD765 Processor, 48MP Camera, 5G, and More

The first-generation Moto RAZR surprised everyone with its design, but it was lacking in terms of specifications. General manager of Lenovo’s South African division had recently revealed that the brand will launch the second-generation RAZR in September this year. Now, a new report from XDA Developers reveals a few key specifications of the upcoming foldable smartphone from Motorola.

The report from XDA Developers claims that the second-generation foldable RAZR will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, which will offer a significant performance upgrade over the SD710 that does the duty in the RAZR 2019.

Taking advantage of the chipset’s 5G capability, the RAZR 2 is said to have support for 5G networks. Although, it is said to support only sub-6GHz 5G networks. The phone will apparently have Android 10 OS out of the box, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a larger, 2845mAh battery.

Coming to the imaging department, the publication says that the RAZR 2 will have a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 camera at the rear and a 20MP selfie camera. The upcoming foldable phone from Motorola is said to carry over the same two-display design concept from its predecessor.

The RAZR 2 will compete directly with Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 2, which is said to feature superior hardware compared to the RAZR 2. It will be interesting to see how both the foldable smartphones will compete against each other.