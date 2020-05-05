Motorola Is Offering Two Moto Razrs for the Price of One

We have seen a handful of smartphones with foldable displays. Phone makers are eager to come up with their own foldable smartphone. Last year Motorola unveiled the iconic Moto Razr in a new foldable avatar. Now the company is offering two Moto Razr’s at the price of one. This is a limited period offer those interested need to make a move right away.

Despite the $1,499 the Moto Razr falls short of expectation. It comes equipped with a 720p display and runs on the Snapdragon 710, a mid-range chipset found in devices that are less than half the price of Moto Razr. Furthermore, it runs on Android 9 and doesn’t support 5G.

Durability issues have more or less become a trademark of phones with foldable displays. Moto Razr is no different as some of the reviewers reported that OLED display was breaking and cracks appearing at the fold. If you buy during the offer period you can always have a spare Razr lying around in case the other one breaks.

Moto Razr can be used on Verizon. Interestingly, Verizon is hosting a Mother day BOGO sale and the list includes Moto Razr. However, if you buy from Verizon you need to activate a new line which is uncalled for. Especially since you can buy Moto Razr directly from Motorola by paying $1499 and saving money on a new line.

Moto Razr comes equipped with a 6.2-inch Flex View display and a 2.7-inch Quick View display. Other specs of the Razr are decidedly mid-range and include an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chip, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 16MP f/1.7 primary camera located below the Quick view display at the front, 5MP f/2.2 camera located in the dewdrop notch above the 6.2-inch foldable display, and a 2510mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.