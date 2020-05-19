Motorola Edge+ Launched in India: Price, Specs, Release Date

Motorola had launched its first high-end smartphone in years, the Edge+, last month. However, it was available exclusively in the US through Verizon. Today, the flagship smartphone has been launched in India, and it will go against the likes of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G. Let us have a look at its release date in India and pricing.

The Motorola Edge+ is among the high-profile smartphone launches that happened in India in the past few weeks. The phone features a bezel-less OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 865 processor, a 108MP quad-camera setup, 5G connectivity, a 5,000mAh battery, and a headphone jack. Yes, it is one of those rare high-end phones of 2020 that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Motorola Edge+ Price, Release Date in India

The Motorola Edge+ price in India is set at INR 74,999, and it is available in just one memory configuration: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The phone will be available through Flipkart in two colors: Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey. Pre-orders for the smartphone start today and it will go on sale from May 26, 2020.

Flipkart and Motorola are offering a cashback of INR 7,500 if you buy the Edge+ using an ICICI Bank credit card as a part of the ‘Early Bird Offer.’

Motorola Edge+ Specifications

The Motorola Edge+ is a 5G smartphone, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It runs Android 10 and comes with a few custom features from Motorola. The phone features 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There’s no microSD card slot for storage space expansion.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with extremely curved edges and corners. The display resolution is Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels), and it features a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone’s chassis is made using aluminum and its body is water splash resistant. The phone is 9.6mm thin and weighs 203g.

The Motorola Edge+ has a 25MP selfie camera with 1080p 30fps video recording and 1080p 120fps slow-motion video recording. At the rear, the phone has three cameras and a 3D ToF sensor.

The 108MP primary camera has an F1.8 aperture, wide-angle lens, PDAF, and OIS. It can also record 6K videos at 30fps as well as 4K videos at 60fps. There’s a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus, an F2.2 aperture, and a 13mm lens. The phone also has an 8MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom lens with an F2.4 aperture, PDAF, and OIS.

In the connectivity department, the Motorola Edge+ has dual-band GPS, dual-SIM card slot, dual-mode 5G (SA and NSA), 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port. The phone also features an optical fingerprint reader under the display.

A 5,000mAh battery powers the Motorola Edge+, and it supports 18W fast wired charging (USB PD and Quick Charge), 15W Qi wireless fast charging, and 5W reverse Qi wireless charging.