Moto G8 Power Lite with 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date

After unveiling two high-end smartphones, the Moto RAZR 2019 and the Motorola Edge+, the company has launched an affordable smartphone in India. The Moto G8 Lite will go on sale in India by the end of May 2020. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery and a triple-camera setup.

The Moto G8 Power Lite is an affordable smartphone with a high-capacity battery. It will be sold in India exclusively through Flipkart, and it is priced at INR 8,999. The phone will be available for purchase starting May 29. There are two color variants of the Moto G8 Power Lite: Arctic Blue and Royal Blue.

Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications

It features a 6.5-inch Max Vision screen (IPS LCD) with HD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a U-shaped notch towards the top-middle part. The phone’s body is made using polycarbonate. It has a fingerprint reader and a loudspeaker at the rear.

The entry-level phone runs Android 9, which is a shame. Most other phones are being launched with Android 10 onboard, and will get at least one Android version update in their lifetime. If it’s any consolation, the phone is running a near-stock version of Android UI design.

The Moto G8 Power Lite uses MediaTek’s Helio P35 processor, and it is powerful enough for phones with HD+ resolution. However, the competition is offering even faster processors from Qualcomm. The G8 Power Lite has 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone has a microSD card slot for storage space expansion.

In terms of imaging, the Moto G8 Power Lite uses a triple-camera setup at the rear. There’s a 16MP primary camera sensor with a wide-angle lens, F2.0 aperture, PDAF, and Full HD video recording. There’s also a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor (for portrait images). At the front, the Moto G8 Power Lite uses an 8MP selfie camera with an F2.0 aperture and 1.12µm pixels.

The Moto G8 Power Lite features GPS, a dual-SIM card slot, dual-4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, a microUSB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 5,000mAh battery powers the phone and is compatible with 10W charging.