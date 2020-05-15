Leaked Microsoft Surface Duo Specs Point Towards Less-Than-Stellar Battery, Camera

Microsoft had surprised everyone in October 2019 by unveiling a dual-screen hybrid smartphone running Android. Since then, the company has been tight-lipped about the Surface Duo’s feature, launch date, and specifications. However, its specifications have been leaked earlier today, revealing not-so-stellar components.

A few days after the unveiling of the Surface Duo, we had come to know that the device has two 5.6-inch screens, each with an odd 1800×1350 pixels resolution. It was also known that the smartphone-tablet hybrid would support the Surface Pen and that it would be just 4.8mm thin when it is unfolded. But nothing else was known about the device.

Microsoft Surface Duo Specifications

Now, Windows Central’s Zac Bowden has revealed the rest of the phone’s specifications. According to his sources, the Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch AMOLED screens with 1800×1350 pixels resolution (401ppi). The device would run Android 10 with Microsoft’s apps and it would also feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Microsoft Surface Duo is reportedly powered by last year’s Snapdragon 855 processor. The SoC is paired with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 256GB internal storage. There’s no microSD card slot on the hybrid smartphone, so you won’t be able to expand the storage space on the device. The phone has just one 11MP camera with F2.0 aperture and 1.12μm pixels.

Apparently, the device’s camera quality won’t be iPhone or Pixel level, but the company is confident that the Surface Duo’s camera would be able to satisfy most users. The phone lacks 5G connectivity and tops out at 4G LTE. It also features a nanoSIM card slot and a USB Type-C port. A 3,460mAh battery powers the Microsoft Surface Duo, and it looks to be on the weaker side.

The test units that are currently in circulation at Microsoft seem to lack NFC and Qi wireless charging capabilities. The device will reportedly be updated to Android 11 pretty soon, and the company is currently in the process of choosing which apps to ship. All pre-loaded Microsoft apps are expected to support spanning across both screens and content drag-and-drop.

Microsoft Surface Duo Launch Time Frame

Since the Redmond-based software giant is allowing its employees to take home the device, it is being predicted that the Surface Duo could be launched in time for 2020 holidays.

Are you excited to check out the Surface Duo or do you think it will be yet another dud from Microsoft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.