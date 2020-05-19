Xiaomi Starts Rolling out PatchWall 3.0 UI to Mi TV 4 55-inch

Xiaomi is rolling out a new software updated to its first TV that was launched in India, the Mi TV 4 55-inch. The new firmware brings with it the PatchWall 3.0 UI and more video content providers. The TV never received the Android TV update, unlike other models in the series, so this new software update brings some joy to Mi TV 4 55-inch users.

Xiaomi entered the TV segment in the Indian market almost two years ago with the launch of the Mi TV 4 55-inch. This TV from the brand became an instant hit due to its extremely affordable price tag of INR 39,999, 4K resolution, and support for HDR10 content playback.

The Mi TV 4 55-inch was also the first TV from the brand to feature Xiaomi’s custom user interface, the PatchWall UI. It was basically a custom launcher, that, apart from acting as a homepage of the TV from where you can access all the essential functions, also showcased content from various video platforms in one place.

In April 2019, Xiaomi introduced the PatchWall 2.0 UI with its newer lineup of TVs. The PatchWall 2.0 is a custom launcher that runs on top of AndroidTV OS. The custom UI bought with it a new design and more features. However, the PatchWall 2.0 UI wasn’t offered to the Mi TV 4 55-inch due to a weaker processor.

This February, Xiaomi unveiled the PatchWall 3.0 UI. This new user interface offers cleaner-looking animations, a new font which the brand calls Mi Lanting Pro, horizontal scrolling capability, and more importantly, it integrates more content partners to offer a wider-range of curated content at one place.

Initially, the PatchWall 3.0 UI was set to make its way to the Mi TV 4X TV lineup, that was launched in 2019. However, the brand has now decided to offer the PatchWall UI 3.0 to its first TV in the Indian market, the Mi TV 4 55-inch. The brand reveals that this new firmware will also pack the Kids Mode that it announced yesterday for its other TVs.

The brand has already started rolling out the update to the Mi TV 4 55-inch users (most probably in batches). Sudeep Sahu from the Xiaomi India team says that people will be able to see content from all 16 partners in PatchWall 3.0 UI once the rollout reaches to 100% of the users.

This is undoubtedly great news for the Mi TV 4 55-inch users. They will now get to use an all-new UI with a new, much more useful set of features. Unfortunately, even the PatchWall 3.0 UI doesn’t bring YouTube or Netflix to the Mi TV 4 55-inch, which has been one of the biggest drawbacks of the TV.