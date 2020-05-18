MediaTek Launches Dimensity 820 Mid-range SoC with 120Hz Display Support and 5G

MediaTek has launched a new mid-range smartphone chipset today, dubbed, the Dimensity 820. This new SoC from the Taiwanese chipmaker comes as an advanced version/successor to the Dimensity 800 that was launched in December last year.

While the Dimensity 820 is still based on a 7nm fabrication process and features Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 cores just like its predecessor, the Cortex-A76 CPU cores in the Dimensity 820 have a higher clock speed of 2.6GHz, instead of 2.0GHz that in the Dimensity 800. The higher clock speed should offer faster performance in heavy tasks.

On the graphics front, the Dimensity 820 features Mali-G57 MC5 GPU. As the name of the GPU suggests, it has 5 graphics cores. The additional GPU core, compared to the Mali-G57 MC4 GPU that is in the Dimensity 800, should offer a significantly stronger graphics performance. The new chipset can be mated with up to 16GB of LPDDRX RAM. The chipset supports displays with up to Full HD+ resolution and it can offer up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Coming to the connectivity options, the biggest upgrade the Dimensity 820 offers over the Dimensity 800 is that it supports 5G network on two SIM cards, instead of single-SIM 5G support of the Dimensity 800. Other connectivity options, including the Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, remain the same.

MediaTek has taken the opportunity to compare the Dimensity 820 with its direct rival, the Snapdragon 765G. According to the Taiwanese chip maker, the Dimensity 820 is 7% faster in single-core CPU performance and 37% faster in multi-core CPU performance than the Snapdragon 765G. In terms of graphics, MediaTek claims that the Dimensity 820 performs 33% better than its Qualcomm rival. The brand also showcased that the Dimensity 820 consumes 21% lesser power in 5G connectivity and has three times better NPU performance than the Snapdragon 765G.

While MediaTek did not reveals the full availability details of the Dimensity 820, Xiaomi has announced that its upcoming smartphone, the Redmi 10X, that is set to launch on 26th May will feature this new chipset from MediaTek, confirming that the Dimensity 820 has entered mass production and we can see start smartphones with this new chipset by the end of this month.