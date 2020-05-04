LG Velvet Gets Pictured with Specifications in a Retail Setup

Smartphone manufacturers dropping hints about their upcoming device has almost become a norm. Recently LG joined the bandwagon and had revealed certain specifications about the upcoming LG Velvet. Now a new hands-on picture shows LG Velvet in a retail setup in South Korea.

LG has revealed that Velvet will come equipped with a 6.8-inch display that offers 20:5:9 aspect ratio. The display is accompanied by thin bezels on top and the chin. Also present is a teardrop notch that houses the front camera. A closer look reveals that the display curves towards the edges. The previously leaked images also show off the stereo speakers.

The LG Velvet is expected to arrive with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth of field camera. The device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 765G and will support 5G. Lastly, LG Velvet will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery pack. LG also talks about ‘Artificial Intelligence Sound’ capable of understanding the content of audio and adjusting the settings accordingly.

LG is offering multiple accessories including stylus, dual-screen attachment both of which will be sold separately. The release date is pegged on May 15 and the device will be launched first in South Korea. Interestingly the set of leaked “hands-on” images reveal all the specifications of the upcoming device. The specification sticker on the box reveals a 6.8-inch FHD display, IP68 certification, 8GB of RAM, and 16MP selfie camera. On the storage front, LG Velvet is said to offer 128GB internal storage that can be expanded to 2TB via a microSD card slot.