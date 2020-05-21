This is Google Pixel 4a’s New Release Date

Google’s next mid-range Pixel has been leaked in its entirety. Its design, features, specs, and pricing has been reported extensively, and it was rumored that the mid-range phone would be unveiled in June 2020. Now, a new report suggests that the Pixel 4a has seen another delay in the launch.

The Pixel 4a was originally meant to be launched sometime this month. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the internet search giant had to delay the launch to June 2020. Now, a new report suggests that the release date of the Pixel 4a has been pushed to July.

Google Pixel 4a Release Date

YouTuber Jon Prosser, who has an excellent track record with smartphone launches, has tweeted that the Pixel 4a would be announced on July 13. He also mentioned that the phone would be available in two colors: Just Black and Barely Blue. The phone will only feature 4G LTE connectivity, and not 5G, which was being expected by some enthusiastic consumers.

It is also being reported that there’s no Pixel 4a XL this year. Google could just launch one mid-range model with a killer pricing of $349 for the 128GB storage variant. The Pixel 4a would directly go head-to-head with the iPhone SE, which is priced at $399 in the US and comes with just 64GB storage.

Google Pixel 4a is expected to feature a 5.81-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 730 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB UFS internal storage, and 4G connectivity. The phone is expected to feature a 12.2MP camera on the rear, featuring OIS, dual-pixel autofocus, and 4K video recording at 30fps.

It will debut with Android 10, but could soon be updated to Android 11 after Google launches the next version of Android. Other Pixel 4a features include stereo speakers, rear-mounted fingerprint reader, GPS, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. A 3,080 mAh battery is expected to power the phone.