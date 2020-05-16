Google’s Pixel smartphone lineup, which is known for its stellar still imaging performance, expanded to the mid-range price segment last year with the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL. The two mid-range smartphones met with a decent amount of success, thanks to relatively affordable price tags and good camera experience. This year, Google has planned to follow up with the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a XL.

What upgrades will the search giant bring to its mid-range phones this year? What features can we expect it to borrow from the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL? Let us have a look at all the leaked and rumored information about the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a XL.

Google Pixel 4a, 4a XL Leaked Specs

The Pixel 4a has been leaked in its entirety, just like the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and the Pixel 4. So, we know most of the features and specifications of the Pixel 4a series phones.

The Pixel 4a will feature a 5.81-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, while the Pixel 4a XL could come sporting a 6.1-inch OLED screen. Both phones would most likely stick to the 60Hz refresh rate and not adopt the Pixel 4’s faster, 90Hz refresh rate. Google will likely cut the corner around the display resolution and refresh rate to keep the price low.

The phones will run Android 10 and get a minimum of three major OS and security updates, similar to most other Pixel phones. They also come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, which is around 50% faster in CPU tasks and around 40% more powerful in graphics processing when compared to the Pixel 3a’s Snapdragon 670 SoC. These phones could handle most heavy games pretty well, offering smooth gameplay.

The Pixel 4a and the 4a XL would most likely feature 4GB/6GB RAM, depending on the storage variant. The 64GB variant of the phones could have 4GB RAM, while the 128GB variant of the phones could come with 6GB RAM. Moreover, the phones would come with much faster, UFS 2.1 storage chips. Last year, Google released the Pixel 3a series with eMMC 5.1 storage.

Google fitted the Pixel 3a with the same rear-facing primary camera that was used in the Pixel 3, and the company will most likely repeat the same this year. The Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a XL have a 12.2MP camera on the rear, featuring OIS, F1.7 aperture, and Dual-Pixel PDAF. The phones would also be able to record 4K 30fps videos. We might get to see similarly great still imaging performance on the Pixel 4a series as we did on the Pixel 4 series, complete with Astrophotography chops. The 2x optical zoom telephoto camera will be missing, though.

When it comes to the front-facing camera, the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a XL would debut with an 8MP selfie camera. They are also Google’s first phones with punch-hole cutouts for the selfie camera. They will have fixed-focus optics, F2.0 aperture, and Full HD 1080p 30fps video recording. The phones won’t feature the Project Soli Radar-based Motion Sense and 3D Face Unlock features.

In terms of connectivity, the upcoming mid-range phones from Google would feature dual-SIM connectivity (nanoSIM + eSIM), 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Google Cast, NFC, USB 2.0 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They would also come with a Pixel Imprint fingerprint reader and the Titan M security chip. There would be stereo loudspeakers, but no IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

It was leaked that the Pixel 4a has a 3,080mAh battery and 18W fast charging. We expect the Pixel 4a XL to come powered by a 3,780mAh battery. Of course, none of these phones would feature the Pixel 4’s Qi wireless charging.

Google Pixel 4a, 4a XL Leaked Price, Launch Date

The Pixel 3a debuted with a price tag of $399 in the US, while the Pixel 3a XL was priced at $479. It is being rumored that Google will lower the prices this year to make the entry barrier easier to experience Pixel-grade cameras. The phones were originally planned to launch on May 22, the launch date has reportedly been pushed to the first half of June 22 due to the COVID-19 situation.

The Pixel 4a is expected to cost just $349 for the 128GB variant, making it a better deal than the iPhone SE in terms of storage. If this pricing turns out to be true, there’s no harm in expecting the 64GB variant to cost just $299. And we expect the Pixel 4a XL to get a $50 price cut over the Pixel 3a XL, and debut for a cool $379 for the 64GB version and $429 for the 128GB version.

If this turns out to be true, it could be an excellent price correction on Google’s part. Looks like Apple’s iPhone SE 2020 is forcing the search giant to make its mid-range phones more affordable. You should also read our Pixel 3A review, Pixel 3 review, and Pixel 4 XL review.

Pixel 4a Price Pixel 4a XL Price 64GB $299 $379 128GB $349 $429

Google Pixel 4a, 4a XL Wallpapers

Wallpapers from the Google Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a XL have been leaked. We’ve added a gallery of them in HD resolution, but you can download original-quality wallpapers from here. Kudos to Cuban YouTube channel TecnoLike Plus (run by Julio Lusson) who extracted them and to XDA Developers who collated them.











Google Pixel 4a vs. Google Pixel 3a XL vs. Google Pixel 4 Specs Comparison

If you’re reading this article on a smartphone, you would need to turn your phone into landscape mode to see the entire specifications comparison table.

Pixel 4a/4a XL Pixel 3a/3a XL Pixel 4/4 XL Screen 5.81-inch/6.1-inch, OLED, Full HD+, 60Hz, AoD 5.6-inch/6.0-inch, OLED, Full HD+, 60Hz, AoD 5.7-inch/6.3-inch OLED, QHD+ 90Hz, HDR, AoD Operating System Android 10, 3 Major OS Updates Android 9 (Now Running Android 10), 3 Major OS Updates Android 10, 3 Major OS Updates Processor Snapdragon 730 Snapdragon 670 Snapdragon 855 RAM 4GB/6GB 4GB 6GB Storage 64GB/128GB UFS 64GB eMMC 5.1 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 Front Camera 8MP Fixed-Focus 8MP Fixed-Focus 8MP Fixed-Focus + 3D ToF Rear Camera 12.2MP (F1.7, OIS, Dual Pixel AF), 4K 30FPS Video 12.2MP (F1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF), 4K 30FPS Video 12.2MP (F1.7, OIS, Dual Pixel AF) + 16MP (2x Optical Zoom, F2.4, 50mm, OIS, PDAF), 4K 30FPS Video Connectivity 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB 2.0 Type-C 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB 2.0 Type-C 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C Headphone Jack Yes Yes No Speakers Stereo Stereo Stereo Battery 3,080mAh/3,080mAh 3,000mAh/3,700mAh 2,800mAH/3,700mAh Charging 18W USB PD 18W USB PD 18W USB PD, Qi Wireless Charging Dust & Water-Resistance No No IP68 Security Pixel Imprint Fingerprint Reader, Titan M Security Chip Pixel Imprint Fingerprint Reader, Titan M Security Chip Motion Sense 3D Face Unlock, Titan M Security Chip Price $299/$349 $379/$429 $799/$899, $899/$999

Are you waiting for Google Pixel 4a or 4a XL? Let me know in the comments below.