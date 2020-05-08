Google Extends ‘Feature Drops’ Program to Pixel Buds

Google has some good news for Pixel Buds owners. Google says that it will extend the “Feature Drops” program to Pixel Buds as well. Google introduced the Feature Drops program on Pixel phones. As part of the program Pixel phone owners would get new features with every Feature Drop.

Google has confirmed that Feature Drops will be available for Pixel Buds. However, the update will be different for Pixel phones and the Pixel Buds. Typically Pixel phone users are treated to Feature Drops once every three months. We are not sure as to what will be the frequency of update for Pixel Buds.

Google unveiled the Pixel Buds 2 last year, however, the new wireless buds went up for sale only this month. Also, the Pixel Buds is currently available in only one color and that happens to be “Clearly White.” Our guess is that Google will add features like EQ settings and others to the Pixel Buds.

That said, the scope of adding new features to Pixel Buds seems to be limited as opposed to Pixel phones. Interestingly, Google is also said to be working on an AI-backed feature that will alert Buds users whenever it detects crying or barking sound. The Pixel Buds 2 fit flush in your ears and have a design that is similar to Samsung’s Gear Buds rather than AirPods. It also comes with interchangeable ear tips to ensure you get a perfect and comfortable fit. Pixel Buds 2 is also sweat and water-resistant.

One of the most interesting features of Pixel Buds 2 is that offers real-time translation. This is something that will come in handy next time you travel to a foreign land or even if you have to speak to someone who speaks a different language. The Pixel Buds 2 comes with a wireless charging case that is very similar to the one that Apple bundles with the AirPods.