Galaxy Note 20’s Leaked Design Hints at Galaxy S20 Ultra-Like Quad-Camera Setup

The Galaxy S20 series was only recently launched, but leaks regarding Samsung’s next high-end smartphone series have started appearing already. A new set of alleged renders claim that the Galaxy Note 20 will have a symmetrical design, larger size, and a Galaxy S20 Ultra-like camera setup.

The Galaxy Note 20 render that leaked today claims that the smartphone will be thicker than both Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. The phone reportedly measures 161.8×75.3×8.5 mm, which means that its size is closer to the Galaxy Note 10+ rather than the Galaxy Note 10. If that’s the case, wonder how big the Galaxy Note 20+ would be.

The upcoming high-end smartphone will allegedly feature a 6.7-inch screen with QHD+ resolution, an under-display fingerprint reader, and a centered punch-hole selfie camera. The S Pen’s slot is claimed to have shifted towards the left side when facing the screen. The renders suggest that the phone will have an almost flat screen and a slightly rounded body.

Galaxy Note 20 Rumored Specs

The Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to feature larger Super AMOLED Infinity-O screens (with a 120Hz refresh rate) when compared to the Galaxy Note 10 series. The phones would have quad-camera setups, the second-generation Qualcomm 3D Sonic fingerprint reader, the Exynos 992 processor (Snapdragon 865 in some countries), 16GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage, a microSD card slot, and Android 10 with One UI 2.1.

The Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20+ are expected to come powered by a 4,000mAh and a 4,500mAh battery, respectively. The Galaxy Note 20+ is said to feature the 108MP ISOCELL HM1 camera and a periscope telephoto lens with a 3.8x optical zoom. To improve the autofocus performance of the Galaxy Note 20+’s 108MP camera, the South Korea brand seems to be using a special sensor for focusing.

There would most probably be 4G and 5G versions of the phones, and they could be unveiled at an online-only event. Expect features like 8K video recording, stereo speakers, IP68 certification, and Samsung Pay. The connectivity features should include GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port. The phones could also sport fast wired charging, fast Qi wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

What do you think about how the Galaxy Note 20 series has shaping up to be? Let us know if you’re excited about the upcoming high-end phones.