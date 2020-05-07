Facebook’s New Discover Android App Offers Free Daily Internet

Facebook has now started offering free data that lets you browse any websites. The social media giant has partnered with mobile operators and will offer limited browsing options. Currently, the app is only available in select countries and the limited list of mobile operators includes BItel, Claro, Entel, and Movistar.

Facebook’s discover app only supports low-bandwidth browsing. So if you plan to stream videos or video chat then you can buy additional data from the operators. Facebook has taken flak for violating Net Neutrality in its earlier efforts. This time, the company claims that it will treat all websites equally.

With Discover, we’re exploring ways to help people stay on the internet more consistently. Many internet users around the world remain under-connected, regularly dropping off the internet for some period of time when they exhaust their data balance. Discover is designed to help bridge these gaps and keep people connected until they can purchase data again. We’ll also be assessing how Discover can help people extend use of their regular data balance and support internet adoption.

Facebook reroutes the traffic through its proxy and in the meantime will block traffic leading to data-intensive activities. Thankfully the app doesn’t store your browsing history. Furthermore, you can avail of the benefits even if you don’t have a Facebook account. Facebook claims to be helping people by offering free internet during the ongoing health crisis. They believe that the Discover app will help users access health information and eventually combat Coronavirus in a much better way.

Facebook’s Discover is available via a web page and also Android app. The browsing balance will be replenished every day and users will be notified when the free data is available. Facebook has a less than impressive track record when it comes to user data. We hope that there is no catch this time around and the company is offering free data just to help people during the pandemic.