ASUS ZenFone 7, ROG Phone III to Reportedly Launch in July

ASUS had released two impressive high-end phones last year. The ZenFone 6 was launched in May 2019, while the ROG Phone II was launched in September 2019. Now that those months are approaching, it is being reported that their successors would launch soon.

The flagship smartphones from Taiwanese brand ASUS have always come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8xx series chipsets. The Snapdragon 865 was launched in December 2019, and the first phones with the SoC (System on Chip) started appearing in February 2020. Over the past few months, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi have launched their flagship phones with the Snapdragon 865 processor.

Expect ASUS ROG Phone III, ZenFone 7 To Use Snapdragon 865

Now, it is being rumored that ASUS will launch ROG Phone III and the ZenFone 7 in July 2020. Both phones are expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor. The report comes by the way of Taiwanese publication Commerce Times, and it claims that the phones could launch towards the end of Q2 2020 or in early Q3 2020. ASUS is reportedly expecting a 30-50 percent growth in demand for its gaming smartphones.

The ROG Phone III recently passed through the Wi-Fi Alliance certification process with model number I003DD. This means that we can’t be far away from launch now as such certifications take place two to three months prior to the actual launch. We expect the phone to feature an AMOLED screen with 120Hz or higher refresh rate, a sophisticated cooling solution, a high-capacity battery (probably 6,000mAh or higher), and a headphone jack.

The ASUS ZenFone 6 featured a unique swiveling camera system and an affordable price tag. However, the swiveling system had a few issues in terms of reliability. This year, we hope that the company surprises us with an even better camera, an OLED screen, and a Snapdragon 865 processor. ASUS could also use a high-refresh screen, now that almost all smartphone brands have been equipping their high-end and even mid-range phones with higher-than-60Hz refresh rates.