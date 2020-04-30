Xiaomi Releases Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite with Prices Starting at $200 and $380 Respectively

Xiaomi is well known for its mid-range Redmi series. The Chinese company has now pulled the wraps from Redmi Note 9 and Mi Note 10. Both the devices offer a bang for the bucks and are priced very aggressively.

Redmi Note 9 Price, Features, Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 comes equipped with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protective layer. Under the hood lies an Octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 paired with 3/4GB of RAM. On the storage front, Note 9 offers a choice between 64GB and 128GB internal storage.

Camera options on the Redmi Note 9 include a quad rear camera consisting of 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing/selfie camera is a 13MP unit. It is worth noting that Redmi Note 9 comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 18W. The Redmi Note 9 pricing starts from $200 for the base variant.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Price, Features, Specifications

Xiaomi has finally decided to offer a more affordable alternative to the Mi Note 10. The Mi Note 10 Lite features a 6.47-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, HDR 10, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Mi Note 10 Lite is powered by Snapdragon 730G paired with 6GB of RAM. Storage options include a choice between 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage.

On the imaging front, the Note 10 Lite offers a quad rear camera setup. It consists of 64MP Sony IMX686, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 5MP depth sensor. The selfie camera/front-facing camera is a 16MP unit. As far as the battery is concerned the Mi Note 10 Lite is backed by a 5260mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 30W. Other features include an In-Display fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is priced starting at $380. Color options include Glacier White, Midnight Black, and Nebula Purple. Xiaomi is yet to share international availability and pricing details for both the new devices.