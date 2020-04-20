Screen Issues, Slow Charging Force Samsung to Pull down Galaxy S20 Ultra April Update

Samsung’s top of the line Galaxy S20 Ultra had a bumpy start. The company had to issue a software patch to fix camera issues and now users are reporting a green tint on their phone display. Trouble for Galaxy S20 Ultra owners is far from over as the latest update is said to be causing green screen and has also reduced charging speed for some. Samsung has taken note of the issue and promptly withdrawn the latest firmware update for Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The update is not available for download and it seems like the complaints forced Samsung to withdraw the update. The good news is that Samsung has acknowledged the issue and is prepping a software update to fix the same. Thankfully it doesn’t seem like a hardware or fitment issue.

According to the users, the green tint on Galaxy S20 Ultra appears when the refresh rate is set at 120Hz and brightness is below 30%. Interestingly, the tint appears only on some apps and the list includes Samsung Pay, Camera, Chrome, Telegram, and others.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a gigantic 6.9-inch QHD display that offers a pixel density of 511ppi. Furthermore, the device can be had in various configurations with RAM of up to 16GB and storage up to 512GB. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is backed by a humongous 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 45W.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S20 Ultra boasts of a quad rear camera with a 108MP sensor, a 48MP telephoto sensor, 12MP wide-angle sensor, and a depth camera. The front camera/selfie camera is a 40MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. We hope that Samsung irons out all the issues on Galaxy S20 Ultra.