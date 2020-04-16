Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Is Now Available in the US at $650

Earlier this week OnePlus pulled the wraps from much-awaited OnePlus 8 Series. Now Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is finally going on sale in the US and prices start at $650. Samsung is also giving away Galaxy Buds and special trade-in value.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was announced at the CES earlier this year. The device offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and is powered by Snapdragon 855 paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM. On the storage front, the device offers 128GB of internal storage.

Camera options on the Galaxy S10 Lite include a triple rear camera setup consisting of 48MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and 5MP macro sensor. Front camera/selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 32MP sensor. Furthermore, the device runs One UI 2.1 which is based on Android 10. Thanks to a software update you will also get features like Pro Video, Single Take, and Night Hyperlapse feature. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery

As mentioned earlier, Samsung is giving away a pair of Galaxy Buds. Meanwhile, if you buy an unlocked Galaxy S10 Lite from Samsung you will get up to $250 trade-in value. In case you activate the Galaxy S10 Lite with a carrier after purchasing on Best Buy then you will be treated to a $200 discount.

Interestingly, OnePlus 8 pre-orders, iPhone SE preorders begin tomorrow. So if you are in the market for a flagship smartphone then you have plenty of options. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite packs in a decent set of hardware, however, it pales in comparison with OnePlus 8 which also comes in the same price bracket.