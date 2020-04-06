Google Pixel April Update Fixes Bugs, Adds Eyes-Open Face Unlock Setting to Pixel 4

Google has rolled out updates for Pixel devices. As expected the update arrives with a bunch of bug fixes. That apart the Pixel April update also brings in a new feature that lets you add an eyes-open face unlock setting to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

The Pixel update fixes a slew of security issues that are categorized as High and Critical. It is worth noting that the update also fixes vulnerability related to the media framework. The vulnerability could potentially allow remote attackers to execute an attack with the help of a crafted file.

The Google phone and tablets bulletin mentions three updates. The first one is a fix for a memory leak that can prevent additional BLE connections. The next functional update is a fix for dropped Bluetooth audio input in select scenarios. The last update in the list addresses lags when the keyboard is opened in certain apps.

Google’s updated face unlock documentation mentions that an eyes-open requirement is now available. In other words, you can choose whether or not opening eyes is a mandatory requirement for Face Unlock. The feature can be toggled on by heading over to Settings>Security>Face Unlock> Require eyes to be open. Furthermore, the feature is not on by default and needs to be activated manually.

The factory images for the Pixel 2, 2 XL, 3, 3XL, Pixel 3a, 3a XL, 4 and 4XL are already available. Meanwhile, Google is also rolling out OTA updates for all the eligible Pixel devices. Software updates and security updates are very important. Typically, security help keep your device safe from cyber attack by fixing vulnerabilities. It also helps keep malware at bay and save your data from being breached.