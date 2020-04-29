Leaked Email Hints at May 22 Shipping Date for Pixel 4a

Thanks to numerous leaks we already know a fair share about the upcoming Pixel 4a. The only piece of missing information was the launch date and availability. Well, now even that seems to be out in the open. A German blog has got its hand on an internal Vodafone Germany document that says the phone will be available with carriers starting from May 22.

The May 22 date makes sense since it is rumored that Pixel 4a will be launched between May 12-14. Moreover, Google’s developer conference is expected to be held on the same date. Typically, the Pixel devices can be preordered right after the event. The preordered devices start shipping nine-ten days later. In a nutshell, the rumored date seems to fall in place.

That said, the reference to date is from an internal Vodafone mail. In all likelihood, the Pixel 4a might be available with Vodafone a day or two after the launch. Even then the device is expected to be launched mid-May. The German blog that has leaked the Pixel 4a launch date had accurately predicted the same for Pixel 3a. In other words, the rumor seems to be pretty credible.

Recently, a picture of Pixel 4a retail packaging was leaked. The camera bump also houses the LED flash, meanwhile, the power button comes in painted white. On the specifications front, the Pixel 4a is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Other features include Android 10 and fast charging option.

The Google Pixel 4a was expected to be launched during Google I/O 2020, however, Google has canceled the event due to the COVID-19 outbreak and we are not sure when the Pixel 4a will be released. Pixel 4a is expected to be priced around $500 which is not bad if you ask me. However, it will face stiff competition from the recently launched iPhone SE which is priced at just $399.