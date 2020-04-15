OnePlus 8 Launch Day Offer Includes Free Bullets Z Wireless Earbuds, Wireless Charger, More

OnePlus took the wraps from OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 yesterday. The company has announced an attractive launch day bundle with which you can save as much as $120. OnePlus 8 Series comes with 5G support and is powered by class-leading Snapdragon 865.

The OnePlus 8 price starts at $699 and is much more affordable than the Galaxy S20. Even the OnePlus 8 Pro is priced lesser ($899) than Galaxy S20. As part of the launch offer the company is bundling OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z for free while OnePlus 8 Pro buyers will get a free Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging pad. Moreover, you will be getting a free Bullets Z worth $50 for free when you buy either phone.

All said and done you need to act quickly since this is a launch day offer. OnePlus has not specified the end date, however, it is best to order right away and get your freebies. OnePlus 8 Pro comes with all the bells and whistles that one would expect from a flagship device.

It features a 6.78-inch SAMOLED HDR10+ QHD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The 120Hz refresh rate means the OnePlus 8 Pro will feel notably smoother than almost every other smartphone with displays that offer a lesser refresh rate. Under the hood lies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 coupled with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the storage front, the OnePlus 8 Pro can be had in 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage variant.

The OnePlus 8 8GB/128GB variant is priced at $699, the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at $799. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at $899 for the 8GB/128GB variant while the top of the line 12GB/256GB variant is priced at $999