OnePlus 8 Pro Teardown Reveals Huge 48MP Camera Sensor, Wireless Charging Coil

OnePlus 8 Series was unveiled earlier this week. Thanks to JerryRigEverything’s teardown video we now have a better knowledge of OnePlus 8 Pro innards. The teardown shows off a 48MP primary sensor and also the fact that it is the same size as that of Galaxy S20 Ultra.

One of the most important features missing from OnePlus was wireless charging. The company has finally added wireless charging to its offering. Teardown reveals a big wireless charging coil which is once again comparable to the one in Galaxy S20. The larger wireless coil will increase the charging area which is convenient for the users.

The battery sits under the wireless charging coil and as we already know it is non-removable. So replacing the battery takes some effort as one has to remove the wireless charging coil to access the battery. In other words, it is a better idea to let a professional deal with OnePlus 8 Pro battery replacement. The video also talks about OnePlus 8 Pro’s repairability. Apparently, OnePlus 8 Pro is not easy to repair and this is not surprising considering the glass back panel and tons of adhesive.

OnePlus 8 Pro comes with all the bells and whistles that one would expect from a flagship device. It features a 6.78-inch SAMOLED HDR10+ QHD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The 120Hz refresh rate means the OnePlus 8 Pro will feel notably smoother than almost every other smartphone with displays that offer a lesser refresh rate. Under the hood lies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 coupled with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the storage front, the OnePlus 8 Pro can be had in 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage variant.

OnePlus 8 Pro was sold out in a matter of seconds and will now be available only on April 22.