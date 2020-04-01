Official OnePlus 8 Pro Renders Show off New Ultramarine Blue Color

Leaks and rumors keep trickling as we near OnePlus 8 launch. Recently we were treated to a set of alleged OnePlus 8 Pro renders. This time around WinFuture has shown off official OnePlus 8 Pro renders and images include a new “Ultramarine Blue” color.

The renders are high quality and show off the OnePlus 8 Pro in all available colors. That being said the “Ultramarine color” is the biggest reveal, we have never seen OnePlus device in a similar color. At this point in time, we are not sure whether the new colors have gradient. Other color options for OnePlus 8 Pro include Onyx Black and Glacial Green. Meanwhile, the “Interstellar Glow” color will only be available for OnePlus 8.

Rumor mills suggest that OnePlus 8 might also support wireless charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to come equipped with a display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. In a recent interview, Pete Lau has said that the OnePlus 8 series will be more expensive as it will offer 5G support. At this point in time, it is not clear if the company will offer a much affordable 4G variant.

Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 pro are expected to feature a Snapdragon 865 processor and RAM options of up to 12GB. Most importantly, OnePlus 8 is also likely to come with IP68 water-resistance rating, a feature that is long overdue.

OnePlus is expected to launch three new devices this year. We already know that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be unveiled. However, the company is rumored to be prepping a budget OnePlus device which will most likely be called OnePlus 8 Lite.