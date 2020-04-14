OnePlus 8 Pro Unveiled: 120Hz Display, Quad Camera, 30W Wireless Charging, IP68, More

Thanks to a series of leaks and rumors we had a fair idea of what to expect from OnePlus 8 series. The company has finally pulled the wraps from OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at an online-only event. The new devices from OnePlus arrive with a series of improvements and new features and the list includes 5G support.

OnePlus 8 Pro Features, Specifications

OnePlus 8 Pro comes with all the bells and whistles that one would expect from a flagship device. It features a 6.78-inch SAMOLED HDR10+ QHD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The 120Hz refresh rate means the OnePlus 8 Pro will feel notably smoother than almost every other smartphone with displays that offer a lesser refresh rate. Under the hood lies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 coupled with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the storage front, the OnePlus 8 Pro can be had in 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage variant.

Camera options on the OnePlus 8 Pro include a quad-rear camera setup. It consists of 48MP IMX 689 sensor with OIS, 48MP Ultra-Wide-Angle sensor, 8MP Telephoto lens, and a 5MP color sensor. The front camera shapes up in the form of a 16MP sensor. Most importantly, the OnePlus 8 Pro gets an IP68 rating, a feature that was sorely missed on its predecessor. It is also worth noting that OnePlus 8 Pro comes with an in-screen selfie camera cutout as opposed to the mechanical front camera. Furthermore, the custom sensor will help in gaining ISO levels with the help of dual gain converters.

Connectivity features on the OnePlus 8 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1LE, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C and NanoSIM+eSIM slot. The device is backed by a 4510mAh battery that supports up to 30W Fast Charging (both wired and wireless) and runs Oxygen OS based on Android 10.

OnePlus 8 Features, Specifications

The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch SAMOLED HDR10+ FHD+ display offering a refresh rate of 90Hz. As far as hardware is concerned, the OnePlus shares Snapdragon 865 with the OnePlus 8 Pro. RAM options remain that same, however, the OnePlus 8 offers LPDDR4X RAM as opposed to LPDDR5 on the 8 Pro. Storage options remain the same and the OnePlus 8 can be had in 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage variant.

As expected things change a bit as we move on to OnePlus 8 camera options. It comes equipped with a triple rear camera consisting of 48MP IMX586, 16MP Ultra-Wide-Angle sensor with f/2.2 and a 2MP Macro Camera. OnePlus 8 shares the 16MP front/selfie camera with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

On the connectivity front, OnePlus 8 offers 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1LE, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C and NanoSIM+eSIM slot. Furthermore, the device is backed by a relatively smaller 4,300mAh battery which supports up to 30W of fast charging. Both the devices are available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green Matte finish and a new Ultramarine Blue for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 8 8GB/128GB variant is priced at $699, the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at $799. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at $899 for the 8GB/128GB variant while the top of the line 12GB/256GB variant is priced at $999. Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available starting from April 29th in the US.